Judge orders man to pay $8.8M for breaking up another man’s marriage

DURHAM, N.C. (AP/WSVN) — A judge says a Texas man’s affair with a North Carolina man’s wife should cost him nearly $9 million.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports that Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson awarded Keith King $8.8 million in compensatory and punitive damages Thursday from Francisco Huizar III.

King claimed his marriage was destroyed by Huizar’s wrongful actions. He had sued Huizar for alienation of affection, criminal conversation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

North Carolina is one of several states where jilted spouses can sue affair partners.

Attorney Joanne Foil says the affair and an alleged assault by Huizar cost King’s company, BMX Stunt Shows, revenue and an employee, as his wife worked for the company.

King used text messages, Facebook posts, phone records and hotel receipts to prove Huizar’s actions ended his marriage.

Huizar’s attorney, Cheri Patrick, says the Kings’ marriage was damaged before Huizar met the wife at a BMX show. Patrick says King was controlling and manipulative.

Huizar plans to appeal.

