(WSVN) - A judge in Texas has made an offer for Disney to move to their state following the company’s recent feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The honorable K.P. George of Fort Bend County wrote a letter to Disney’s CEO and chairman.

The letter comes after the governor publicly criticized Disney for it’s reaction to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The governor recently signed a law that will dissolve Disney’s private district.

Disney has not yet responded to the proposed move to Texas.

