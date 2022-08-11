A district court judge denied a petition to force the release of more information on the Uvalde school shooting.

The judge said the request was not properly submitted.

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez expressed his frustration 70 days after the shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead.

The community believes they are not getting timely and truthful answers.

Gutierrez said he will appeal the judge’s decision.

