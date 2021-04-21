Johnson & Johnson production in Baltimore paused as FDA investigates possible contaminated batch

(WSVN) - The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is back in the spotlight sparking additional concerns.

A company that manufactures the vaccine paused production at a facility in Baltimore at the request of the Food and Drug Administration.

The paused production comes after a batch that was made at the facility was apparently contaminated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paused the distribution of Johnson and Johnson shots earlier this month as officials continue investigating blood clot concerns with the vaccine.

