In the city of Kingsland in Arkansas, a silhouette of Johnny Cash was put on a 50,000 gallon water tower to honor the rock ‘n’ roll, but the image of Cash was vandalized according to a report by Arkansas NBC affiliate KARK.

On Tuesday, city officials arrived at the water tower to find a bullet hole that was aimed in a specific way to make it look like Cash’s silhouette was relieving himself.

“Somebody shot our water tower, shot the silhouette of Johnny Cash in a very sensitive area,” explained mayor Luke Neal, glancing up at the Man in Black. “It’s been leaking for the last almost week.”

The image of Cash reliving himself quickly went viral. People drove all the way to Kingsland to see the leaking tower.

While people were amused by the joke, there was a great impact caused by the leaking tank. The leak caused around 30,000 gallons of water to be wasted as it flowed into the dirt everyday.

“People can look for their water to be discolored,” Neal said, as the town will have to switch to a water line as the tank is repaired. He adds water pressure may also be affected.

Neil also said that the tower is losing around $200 in water a day, which is being paired with a $5,000 price tag to repair the water tank.

“It might seem small in bigger places,” Neal said of the cost, “but for here it’s a pretty large number.”

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, officials do have some leads in this case. When the person who vandalized the water tank is caught, they could be charged with a felony for tampering with the vital city operation.

In 1993, the water tower faced a similar situation, but the silhouette of Cash was not yet installed.

