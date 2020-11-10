Joe Biden to bring shelter rescue dog to White House upon taking office

(WSVN) - President-elect Joe Biden will be bringing a rescue dog to the White House when he takes office in January.

The Bidens welcomed Major, a German shepherd, into their lives in 2018.

Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association two years after they bonded with him while fostering him.

Major joined Champ, the Bidens’ other German Shepherd.

