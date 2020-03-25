Jo-Ann Fabrics gives away free material to make face masks, donates to local hospitals

(WSVN) - With residents across the U.S. having to self-quarantine during the coronavirus crisis, businesses and individuals are finding ways to help people pass the time while helping medical professionals.

Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts stores are giving customers free materials to make face masks.

The company is distributing kits outside their stores. The kits include items such as cloths, lining material and elastic bands.

For extra guidance, the company also released an online tutorial on how to create the masks.

After completing the masks, customers can then drop off the finished masks to any of the store’s locations. From there, they will be donated to local hospitals.

