Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve sausage links recalled due to possible metal contamination

(WSVN) - Nearly 29,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat pork and poultry sausage links are being recalled because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

According to the USDA, the recall affects 23.4 oz. pouches of Jimmy Dean Heat ‘n Serve original sausage links made with pork and turkey. The products were packaged on Aug. 4, 2018 and have a Use By date of Jan. 31, 2019.

The recalled products were shipped to Tennessee before being distributed to retail stores, and bear an establishment number “EST. 19085” on the back of the packaging. The USDA has not specified what stores the sausage links were sent out to.

The USDA has received five complaints of metal pieces found in the breakfast favorite. However, no illnesses or injuries have been linked to the consumption of the product.

If purchased, consumers are advised to either throw away or return the product to the place of purchase.

