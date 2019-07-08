Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 73rd wedding anniversary

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(WSVN) - Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter celebrated another year of marriage over the weekend.

The Carters celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on Sunday.

The couple was married on July 7, 1946, when she was 18 and he was 21.

According to the Carter center, the couple has three sons, one daughter, eight grandsons, three granddaughters, five great-grandsons, and eight great-granddaughters.

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States with Rosalynn by his side as First Lady from 1977 to 1981.

