DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive rescue operation is underway in Israel as organizations in Florida work to bring Jewish Americans back to the United States.

As Israel and Iran continue exchanging airstrikes, and President Donald Trump ponders whether to expand America’s involvement, the Jewish Federation of Broward County is finding ways to connect stranded Floridians with resources for a safe return.

“Everyone’s scared. This is unlike anything Israel’s dealt with before,” said Audra Berg, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Broward County. “We have about 250 people from Broward, specifically, maybe about 500 from South Florida that we’ve been tracking. I am sure that there’s more than that.”

Another group, Grey Bull Rescue, a nonprofit rescue organization based in Tampa, shared photos of 300 Floridians that were rescued from Israel and are en route to Tampa.

Birthright Israel also announced 1,500 participants of their program have been rescued and are also on their way to Tampa International Airport.

“The Governor’s Office was able to charter flights to get some of the birthright students home,” said Berg.

But organizations are not the only ones making evacuation plans for their members. The United States State Department announced they are making plans to evacuate citizens from Israel by flights and cruises.

In a statement posted to the social media platform X, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Americans interested in fleeing should enroll in the Smart Traveler Program.

While many Americans are looking to leave the war-torn country, some like Steven Katz, a doctor from Delray Beach, are staying put.

“We’ve spent the last three, four nights spending most of our nights in bomb shelters, going up and down to the bomb shelters with the air raid sirens,” said Katz.

He’s been in Israel for three weeks on a mission trip with his family. He said that despite the ongoing war, his presence in the country couldn’t be more valuable than it is right now.

“I do not believe that Jews are safe in Delray Beach, or anywhere else in the world, unless the State of Israel is strong,” said Katz, “and I am part of that people, I am part of this conversation, and I couldn’t be more proud to be here with my family.”

The Jewish Federation of Broward County has created a WhatsApp group to connect people with resources on cruises and flights out of Israel. To be added to the group chat, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.