(AP) — Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year, started at sundown on Friday and continues through Sunday evening.
It marks the start of the Jewish High Holidays, a 10-day season that ends with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.
This year, Yom Kippur will be observed from around sunset on Sunday, Sept. 24, until after nightfall on Monday, Sept. 25.
Brief descriptions of these holy days are available here from two of the major branches of U.S. Judaism:
The Hasidic organization Chabad-Lubavitch:
The Union of Reform Judaism:
