The Jewish community around the world will be observing Yom Kippur on Friday beginning at sundown.

It’s the holiest day on the Jewish calendar and it’s a 25 hour period of repentance.

The Day of Atonement is marked by fasting, prayer, asking forgiveness for sins from the past year and taking steps toward self-improvement for the year ahead.

Families and friends will gather on Saturday at sundown to break the fast.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.