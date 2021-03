(WSVN) - Jewish communities across the globe are celebrating the first night of Passover.

Passover begins Saturday at sundown. It’s honored with a dinner, known as Seder, that recounts the story of Moses and the exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt.

Passover festivities end April 4.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.