(WSVN) - Jetson Electric recalled 53,000 hoverboards after the company said the product’s lithium-ion batteries can overheat and cause fires.

According to The Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been multiple reports of the 2-volt Jetson Rogue model burning, sparking, and melting, several of which involved reports of flames.

Last year, two people died in Pennsylvania after a fire broke out. The Hellertown Borough Fire Marshal determined that a 42-volt Jetson Rogue was the point of origin of the fire.

The recalled hoverboards ranging from $100 to $150 were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from August 2018 through June 2019 and at www.ridejetson.com from January 2019 through November 2021.

Anyone with this product can contact Jetson Electric Bikes for a full refund at 800-635-4815 or online at http://www.ridejetson.com/rogue-recall or at https://ridejetson.com and click on “SAFETY & RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.

