(CNN) — Several JetBlue passengers and crew members suffered injuries Tuesday morning after their flight encountered severe turbulence en route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, officials said.

At about 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday, the fire and rescue unit of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of injuries from JetBlue Flight 1717, which was arriving from Ponce, Puerto Rico, the unit said in a release to CNN.

“The aircraft landed safely at approximately 6:58 a.m. and proceeded to Terminal 3, where Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel were standing by to evaluate those reporting injuries,” the unit said. “Fire rescue personnel identified five individuals reporting injuries or requiring evaluation.”

The injured passengers and crew members declined transportation to area hospitals, the unit said. There were no reports of structural damage to the aircraft.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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