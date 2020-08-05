JetBlue to block middle seats thru Oct. 15; Southwest to cut back on COVID-19 cleaning procedures

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

(WSVN) - JetBlue has announced that middle seats on their larger flights will now be blocked through Oct. 15.

Most aisle seats on smaller JetBlue aircraft are also unavailable.

Southwest Airlines is also cutting back on cleaning procedures that were put in place due to COVID-19.

The cut back means the company will no longer sanitize seat belts between flights.

The airline said cleanings will focus on a few items, such as tray tables and lavatories.

