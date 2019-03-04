JetBlue offers chance to win free flights if you delete your entire Instagram feed

(WSVN) - JetBlue is offering travelers the chance to win free flights for a year if they delete all of their Instagram photos.

It’s part of the airline’s “All You Can Jet” contest which runs through March 8.

All You Can Jet means All You Can ____. How would you fill in the blank? Enter our #ALLYOUCANJETSWEEPSTAKES now at https://t.co/D9XMGJdflX. pic.twitter.com/GkDCIwE20f — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) February 27, 2019

To enter, JetBlue says you must take a photo of your own and upload it here.

Then you’ll want to fill in the blank: “All you can ____” with whichever word (taco, beach day, etc).

The rules state that participants must delete or archive their entire Instagram feed and upload the photo originally customized on the JetBlue website.

Winners of the contest will receive free flights over the span of a year for themselves and one guest.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.