JetBlue flight crew credited with saving life of French bulldog

WORCESTER, Mass. (WSVN) – A local couple is crediting a JetBlue flight crew with saving the life of their 3-year-old French bulldog.

Steven and Michelle Burt were traveling from Florida to Worcester when their dog Darcy started suffering from a lack of oxygen.

Flight attendants jumped into action, bringing ice, water and a small oxygen mask for the dog.

Michelle Burt says the quick actions of the attendants helped save Darcy’s life.

“It actually fit her face really well because she’s got a round face,” she told 7News. “You couldn’t help but notice the change in her eyes. I know it’s not a child or a person but she is a family member. I just felt very grateful.”

The Burt’s sent a letter to the airline praising the flight crew for helping Darcy.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.