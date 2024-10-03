(WSVN) - JetBlue announced a flight change to their menus.

Officials said the airline will no longer offer hot foods for some economy class transatlantic flights.

Instead, they’re providing chilled meals. That includes frittatas with roasted zucchini and tomatoes, a chicken grain bowl, ginger garlic tofu and pesto pasta salad.

The airline said the menu update is in response to competitive fares, but it still promises high-quality meals.

