Jetblue announces blocking off middle seats through early July

Passengers flying Jetblue will now have extra space through early July.

The airline company announced that they will block off middle seats until, at least, July 6 to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

There’s an important exception — families and groups traveling together will be allowed to use middle seats.

As for planes without middle seats, the airline will block aisle seats.

