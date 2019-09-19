Jerry strengthens into Cat 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center says

(CNN) — Jerry has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory.

The storm is the 10th named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, and follows Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda, the remnants of which are causing flooding in southeastern Texas on Thursday.

Hurricane Jerry had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph as of 11 p.m. Thursday. At that time, the storm was about 385 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands and headed west-northwest at 16 mph, the hurricane center said.

The storm was expected to pass just north of the Leeward Islands on Friday, though tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall were possible. The storm would then pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday and the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday, the hurricane center said.

Tropical storm watches were in effect for Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba and St. Eustatius, the center said in its advisory. Jerry was forecast to begin weakening this weekend.

