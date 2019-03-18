Jelly Belly inventor launches line of CBD-infused jelly beans

The inventor of the famed Jelly Belly jelly bean has launched a new product: CBD-infused jelly beans.

According to Fox 31, David Klein, the mastermind behind Jelly Belly brand, launched Spectrum Confections.

Klein left Jelly Belly in 1980.

Klein’s company recently released a line of CBD-infused jelly beans called Spectrum Jelly Beans.

The jelly beans come in three different varieties: regular, sour and sugar-free.

Since being released, the jelly beans have sold out. It is unclear when the jelly beans will be back in stock.

