(WSVN) - A Japanese start-up company is going public with a Star Wars-inspired vehicle that takes to the sky.

A.L.I. Technologies received approval to list the machine on NASDAQ and started trading, Friday.

The Xturismo hoverbike is a 660-pound electric bike that is 12 feet in length and can carry a passenger weighing up to 220 pounds with a maximum speed of 50 miles per hour.

The hoverbike made headlines in 2022 when former New York Mets player Tsuyoshi Shinjo reached heights of about 20 feet in the prototype across a baseball field in Japan.

Creators said the design was inspired by the speeders used by Luke Skywalker and others in the Star Wars movies.

The first hoverbike was sold for $555,000 in Japan last December.

