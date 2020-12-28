Japan to require overseas visitors to install tracking app ahead of Tokyo Olympics

(WSVN) - Japan will soon introduce a mobile app aimed at keeping track of overseas travelers.

The app is part of an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

All visitors will be required to install the app that uses GPS to track their movements.

It is still under development but is expected to be completed by the Tokyo Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics has been rescheduled to start on July 23.

