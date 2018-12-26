January total lunar eclipse to coincide with supermoon

(WSVN) - 2019 is starting off with a bang as a rare celestial phenomenon is set to take place just weeks into the New Year.

The New Year is kicking off with a total lunar eclipse on Jan. 20. However, this is no ordinary eclipse: the event will coincide with a supermoon.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the earth’s shadow. A supermoon occurs when the moon reaches the closest point in its orbit, making it appear bigger and brighter in the night sky.

According to timeanddate.com, the event starts at 9:32 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20 and will go on into the morning of Monday Jan. 21. The event will last 3 and a half hours, with totality, or the moment the moon is fully covered, happening at 11:41 p.m.

According to National Geographic, this will be the last total lunar eclipse until May, 26. 2021.

The eclipse will be visible Americas, Greenland, Iceland, western Europe and western Africa.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.