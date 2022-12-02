(WSVN) - An incredible discovery was found on Saturn’s largest moon.

NASA’s James Webb telescope confirmed the existence of clouds on Titan.

Scientists said they were hidden by the moon’s thick, hazy atmosphere and are made from the earth-like bodies of liquid ethane and methane on its surface.

They hope to observe its weather patterns next June.

To read up on this discovery and more, visit NASA’s website.

