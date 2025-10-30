MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida organizations continue to send much-needed support to the Caribbean islands that bore the brunt of Hurricane Melissa’s winds.

The City of Miramar, the Consul General of Jamaica and Food For The Poor have joined forces to launch a humanitarian relief effort. Their officials announcement is expected late Thursday morning.

“Please donate to us. We are able to buy locally in Jamaica, which will speed up the ability to get things,” said Food for the Poor President and CEO Ed Raine.

The nonprofit is not the only one stepping in to help. Major relief efforts are ongoing in Doral, where the Global Empowerment Mission has been hard at work all week rounding up supplies to send to the island.

Kimberly Bentley, GEMs Director of Emergency Response, spoke with 7News from St. Elizabeth Parish in western Jamaica.

“We arrived prior to the storm so we could get all the paperwork and clearances in order so that way we could hit the ground running. The airports just opened up, so now that that’s taken care of, [on Thursday] we can go into the field and be sure that impacted areas have access,” said Kimberly Bentley, GEMs Director of Emergency Response.

The GEM team has set up a warehouse that is now ready to receive critical supplies like food, water, generators batteries and radios.

“We’ve got three cargo planes coming in, and as of next week, we also have containers coming in consistently,” said Bentley. “It’s not only supplies, but it’s hope in a box, so I think that gives some morale knowing that they aren’t forgotten and there is help on the way.”

Miramar officials and representatives from Food For The Poor will provide more details about the donations the city will be accepting at a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday.

For more information on Melissa donations to GEM, click here. For information on community volunteering at GEM, click here.

