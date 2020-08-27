Jail inmates step in to save deputy’s life

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) — A metro Atlanta law enforcement officer is lucky to be alive thanks to several jail inmates that came to his aide.

“I could see in his eyes that he was starring off in space and he just wasn’t right,” Inmate John Queen said.

John Queen and his fellow Gwinnett County inmates took decisive action inside their cell block last week when they noticed something was terribly wrong.

“So, someone hollered grab a chair. I grabbed a chair and slid it up behind him. And these guys eased him down in the chair,” Queen said.

Several inmates looked out for the man who looks out for them. They called for help when Deputy Patrick Edmond nearly collapsed during a routine cell check.

“Deputy Edmond was not aware he was suffering a stroke at that time, but it was very clear to the inmates he was and they jumped into action and got on his radio and called for help, and another inmate got on the phone and called for help and their intervention very likely saved Deputy Edmond’s life,” Gwinnett County Deputy Shannon Volkodav said.

Edmond underwent life saving surgery after passing a blood clot in his brain. He’s now recovering at home and his inmates are eagerly waiting his return.

“He’s a real stand-up dude. Some officers that come don’t care, but with him he gives respect,” Inmate Jattir Moton said.

“It’s very apparent to me in speaking with these inmates they genuinely care about Deputy Edmond and that really speaks to his management style,” Volkodav said.

