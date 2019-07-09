Jaden Smith opens pop-up vegan food truck that offers free meals to homeless communities

(WSVN) - Jaden Smith launched his vegan food truck aimed at providing free meals to the homeless community in California.

The 21-year-old rapper and actor named the truck “I Love You Restaurant.”

His first stop was Skid Row in Los Angeles, a community with one of the nation’s largest homeless populations.

Smith, who appeared to want to keep the truck rolling on his newest project, told fans to keep an eye out for the food truck.

“This is the first of many,” he wrote on Instagram.

