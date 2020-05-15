J.C. Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

FILE - This Monday, Aug. 19, 2013 file photo shows a J.C. Penney store in a Pembroke Pines, Fla., shopping center. J.C. Penney Co. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014 says its shares fell nearly 10 percent after the department store operator warned that its sales last month were weaker than expected. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has pushed troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate.

As part of its reorganization, the 118-year-old company said late Friday it will be closing some of its stores and will disclose details and timing in the coming weeks.

It operates 850 stores and it has nearly 90,000 workers. It said that it received $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.

Penney joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for bankruptcy reorganization. Plenty of other retailers are expected to follow.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.