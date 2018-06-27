Ivanka Trump donates $50,000 to Dallas megachurch to help migrant children

DALLAS (WSVN) — A megachurch pastor in Texas says he received a donation to help migrant children at the border — from none other than the president’s daughter.

Pastor Jack Graham at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano says Ivanka Trump donated $50,000 to the church, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Graham posted a tweet last Tuesday, talking about his efforts to care for children during the terrible immigration crisis, with President Trump’s oldest daughter reaching out to him shortly afterward.

Graham says the donation came Wednesday, before the President’s Executive Order to end family separation.

The pastor pointed to Ivanka’s donation as evidence that “the beauty of America and the people in our church is that we don’t have to wait for our politicians to sort out their disagreements in order to do what is right.”

Ivanka Trump has not commented on the reported donation to the church.

We @Prestonwood are currently working to provide solutions to care for children during this terrible immigration crisis. Our Espanol ministry let by Gilberto Corredera is stepping up to the challenge to express the love of Jesus. We are broken-hearted and determined to act — Jack Graham (@jackngraham) June 19, 2018

