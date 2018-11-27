It’s time to throw away your Thanksgiving leftovers, CDC says

(WSVN) - Still have those Thanksgiving leftovers in your refrigerator? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s time to toss them out.

While November 29th is considered National Throw Out Your Leftovers Day, the CDC says Monday the 26th was the last day to safely eat your leftover Thanksgiving meal items.

That means anything still in your fridge on Tuesday needs to be thrown away, since they are past the time where they can be consumed safely without being spoiled.

Health officials say consumers should remember that leftovers can be safely be stored in the fridge for three or four days, or frozen indefinitely.

To see a chart on how long each type of dish should be refrigerated or frozen, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.