It’s National Pizza Day! Grab your slices with deals in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Pizza is good on any day of the week, but Friday marks a day in its honor: National Pizza Day.
Whether you love a warm slice of pineapple and ham pizza or you’re simply a cheese pizza fan, restaurants and local pizza spots across South Florida will be hosting deals on Feb. 9.
Below are a list of some deals that can be taken advantage of today:
- Baskin-Robbins will offer free samples of its new Sweetheart Polar Pizza from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations.
- Domino’s has a large carry-out, three-topping pizza for $7.99 or any medium pizza for $7.99.
- Papa John’s will offer 25 percent off all regular-priced pizzas.
For a more complete list, click here.
If you’re only looking for pizzerias to celebrate National Pizza Day, here are some Miami-based restaurants that will fill your belly:
- Harry’s Pizzeria – Coconut Grove, Buena Vista, Design District
- Mister O1 – Brickell
- Crust – Lummus Park
- The Big Cheese – S.W. Miami
- Andiamo – Little Haiti, MiMo District
- Pieology Pizzeria – Flagler St.
- Stanzione 87 – Brickell
- Ironside Pizza – Little River
- Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza – S.W. Miami
- Original Big Tomato – Pinecrest
- Farfalle – S.E. Miami
- Two Brothers Pizzeria & Restaurant – S.W. Miami
- Casola’s Pizzeria & Sub Shop – Silver Bluff
