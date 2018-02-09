It’s National Pizza Day! Grab your slices with deals in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Pizza is good on any day of the week, but Friday marks a day in its honor: National Pizza Day.

Whether you love a warm slice of pineapple and ham pizza or you’re simply a cheese pizza fan, restaurants and local pizza spots across South Florida will be hosting deals on Feb. 9.

Below are a list of some deals that can be taken advantage of today:

For a more complete list, click here.

If you’re only looking for pizzerias to celebrate National Pizza Day, here are some Miami-based restaurants that will fill your belly:

Harry’s Pizzeria – Coconut Grove, Buena Vista, Design District

Mister O1 – Brickell

Crust – Lummus Park

The Big Cheese – S.W. Miami

Andiamo – Little Haiti, MiMo District

Pieology Pizzeria – Flagler St.

Stanzione 87 – Brickell

Ironside Pizza – Little River

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza – S.W. Miami

Original Big Tomato – Pinecrest

Farfalle – S.E. Miami

Two Brothers Pizzeria & Restaurant – S.W. Miami

Casola’s Pizzeria & Sub Shop – Silver Bluff

