It’s National Pizza Day! Grab your slices with deals in South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Pizza is good on any day of the week, but Friday marks a day in its honor: National Pizza Day.

Whether you love a warm slice of pineapple and ham pizza or you’re simply a cheese pizza fan, restaurants and local pizza spots across South Florida will be hosting deals on Feb. 9.

Below are a list of some deals that can be taken advantage of today:

For a more complete list, click here.

If you’re only looking for pizzerias to celebrate National Pizza Day, here are some Miami-based restaurants that will fill your belly:

  • Harry’s Pizzeria – Coconut Grove, Buena Vista, Design District
  • Mister O1 – Brickell
  • Crust – Lummus Park
  • The Big Cheese – S.W. Miami
  • Andiamo – Little Haiti, MiMo District
  • Pieology Pizzeria – Flagler St.
  • Stanzione 87 – Brickell
  • Ironside Pizza – Little River
  • Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza – S.W. Miami
  • Original Big Tomato – Pinecrest
  • Farfalle – S.E. Miami
  • Two Brothers Pizzeria & Restaurant – S.W. Miami
  • Casola’s Pizzeria & Sub Shop – Silver Bluff

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending