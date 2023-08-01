STOW, Massachusetts (WBZ) — One of the survivors of last week’s plane crash in Stow is speaking out.

Robert Bauer was a passenger on the plane being flown by his brother. The plane crashed between homes while he was trying to land at Minute Man Air Field. Robert’s daughter was also onboard and all three survived the crash with injuries.

The plane was returning to Massachusetts after picking up Bauer’s daughter in Lake Placid, New York, where she was coaching at a hockey camp.

Bauer said he’s grateful for the team at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

“Never mind that I should be alive, I shouldn’t be able to walk. But thanks to them, I’ve got full mobility,” said Bauer. “I could dance if I tried. It’s incredible, you know?”

Bauer’s expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday and his daughter and brother are still being treated.

