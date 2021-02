NEAR CATANIA, IT. (WSVN) — An eruption emergency is underway near one of Europe’s most active volcanoes.

Dramatic pictures from Sicily show Mount Etna spewing out lava and ash.

No casualties or property damage has been reported.

The airport has been temporarily closed because of towering clouds.

Activity started to slow down Wednesday morning.

