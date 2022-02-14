FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Technical issues that led to a nationwide ground stop for Spirit Airlines flights were resolved, officials with the airline said, but not without creating headaches for travelers at a South Florida airport.

Spirit Airlines passengers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were not feeling the love on Valentine’s Day.

“I was going on vacation, now my days are cut short,” said frustrated flyer Mario Reatedui.

“It’s the worst Valentine’s Day,” said flyer Jessica Torres.

“It is not fair. It is not fair for me or for anybody here,” said Gabriela Wesnofske.

Instead, many frustrated travelers spent the evening in long lines at FLL.

“I’ve never seen something like that in my life,” said Angel Camacho.

Spirit Airlines officials said they experienced temporary IT issues on Monday afternoon that caused some delays and cancellations.

“Was delayed, delayed, and then we were on the plane. They canceled when they were on the plane,” said Torres.

Several of the passengers who spoke with 7News said they were headed to Lima, Peru, or so they thought.

“I’m really emotional. I’m really emotional because it’s hard. It took me five years to go back to my country and first time bringing my baby,” said Wesnofske.

Wesnofske was traveling with her 1-year-old daughter for what was supposed to be a surprise visit to see family.

“They say they don’t have another flight. They say they will return our money. I don’t want a return. I want to go to Peru,” said Wesnofske.

The lack of answers led to even more angry customers.

“People are frustrated. People are shouting. That is the reason police are here,” said Reatedui.

“They are not even sure what’s going on. They don’t give me the right answer,” said Camacho.

By around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, officials said they had resumed airport operations and were “working to restore website functionality.”

But many passengers said they were still left with a lot of questions and very little information.

“They don’t want to book us in a hotel. They want to give us a refund. We don’t want a refund. We want to travel, just ridiculous,” said Reatedui.

Officials urge travelers who were affected to contact their airline to reschedule their flights.

At Miami International Airport, six departing flights and six arrivals were delayed.

The IT issues come one week after the low-cost airline announced a merger with Frontier Airlines.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.