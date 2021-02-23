It has been 1 year since Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot while jogging in Georgia

(WSVN) - Tuesday marks one year since the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The unarmed 25-year-old was fatally shot while jogging in Georgia.

A vigil will be held near where he was buried.

Arbery was killed by two white men near Brunswick.

His death was one of several that prompted Black Lives Matter protests over the summer.

The retired police officer and his son who shot him are facing charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. The man who recorded the shooting is also facing a felony murder charge.

