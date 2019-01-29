Israeli scientists say they may find a cure for cancer within a year

(WSVN) - A small team of scientists in Israel have declared they are on the brink of releasing the first complete cure for cancer.

“We believe we will offer, in a year’s time, a complete cure for cancer,” Dan Aridor, of Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd. (AEBi), told the Jerusalem Post.

Aridor said the team’s treatment, which they have dubbed MuTaTo, is essentially a cancer antibiotic with an approach similar to the treatment given to AIDS patients.

The treatment uses a combination of several cancer-targeting peptides for each cancer cell, reportedly eliminating the chance to be evaded by a mutation.

The treatment would also target cancer stem cells, which would prevent the cancer’s return.

“Our cancer cure will be effective from day one, will last a duration of a few weeks and will have no or minimal side-effects at a much lower cost than most other treatments on the market,” Aridor told the newspaper. “Our solution will be both generic and personal.”

The team said they have so far seen promising results on mice and hope to move to clinical trials soon.

