Israeli military launches airstrikes in Gaza after apparent rocket attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has begun attacking sites in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket attack on Tel Aviv.

The attacks were taking place in the southern Gaza town of Khan Younis, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Gaza City.

The warplanes could be heard flying overhead in Gaza City, where smoke from the explosions could be seen in the distance.

In a statement early Friday, the army said it was targeting “terror sites.” It gave no further details.

Palestinian media said a Hamas naval base had been targeted.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

