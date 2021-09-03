MIAMI (WSVN) - A member of ISIS has pleaded guilty in a Virginia federal court to killing a South Florida journalist and three other Americans.

Steven Sotloff, a Miami native and freelance journalist, lived out his dream by working in the Middle East. Tragically, in 2014, ISIS beheaded Sotloff after holding him hostage.

His parents could be seen outside of a courtroom in Virginia on Thursday, seven years after their son’s death. His killer pleaded guilty to a federal judge.

“Alexanda Kotey, an avowed member of ISIS, pleaded guilty today to all charges that were brought against him,” said Raj Parekh, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Kotey will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing Sotloff and three other Americans, including James Foley.

Diane Foley, his mother, spoke at a news conference after the hearing.

“We want to thank the Department of Justice, to this outstanding prosecution team, that has brought such a strong case for his direct culpability for the torture and death of our son James, for Steven Sotloff, Kayla Mueller, Peter Kassig,” she said.

Family members of all four victims attended Kotey’s hearing.

“This case has always been focused on the victims and their families,” Parekh said. “Their resilience, courage and perseverance have ensured that terror will never have the last word.”

Kotey’s formal sentencing has been scheduled for March 4. At that time, all family members will be given an opportunity to speak in the courtroom.

