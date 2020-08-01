Isaias weakens into Tropical Storm; forecast to re-strengthen overnight

(WSVN) - As of the 5 p.m. advisory, Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain under a Tropical Storm Warning. Also, a Hurricane Watch remains in effect from Hallandale Beach to south of Boca Raton.

Strong upper-level winds, called shear, have helped keep Isaias in check, but it remains a huge rainmaker with winds at 70 mph.

Isaias is battering the Northwestern Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the tropical storm should stay over the Bahamas through much of Saturday with heavy rain, strong winds and a dangerous storm surge.

Afternoon Key Points:

Isaias is looking disheveled. Some dry and shear air has filtered into the tropical storm.

The rain shield has gotten smaller

Not expected to get any stronger

As of early Saturday morning, the cone has shifted eastward now starting north of Broward County.

Very low chance of hurricane force winds over Miami-Dade and Broward

Advisories remain in place for South Florida

It’s located about 140 miles southeast of Fort Lauderdale

What to Expect:

As the system moves towards Florida, winds should pick up later today, possibly late afternoon to early evening depending on how fast Isaias moves. Forecasts call for hurricane force winds to stay mostly north into Palm Beach county and points north. Out of an abundance of caution, a hurricane watch remains in place for Broward County from I-95 to the beaches, in case Isaias wobbles west at its nearest approach.

Tropical Storm Warning remains in place for all of Miami Dade and Broward

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for Far Southern Miami Dade

For most of Broward and Miami-Dade, there will be a chance for winds to kick up at times to 40 to 50 as feeder bands move into the area. Heavy rain will accompany the feeder bands and may stay through Sunday. This may lead to flooding concerns for Broward and Miami-Dade.

While it appears the worst of Isaias will stay over the Bahamas and track towards the East Coast of Florida, Metro Dade and Broward could get strong squally weather later this afternoon and evening. With a tropical storm so close, we need to watch it in case it gets closer than anticipated.

