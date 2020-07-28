Isaias could get stronger; South Florida under a Tropical Storm Watch

(WSVN) - Nothing should prevent Hurricane Isaias from getting stronger. If nothing changes on its present course, it will be a huge rainmaker with winds well over 80-90 mph plus. Unfortunately it will travel across all of the Bahamas in the next few days. We are sending nothing but good vibes to our neighbors to east.

Here’s the latest:

It’s forecast to get stronger. Plenty of warm waters with nothing in the atmosphere to weaken it through the weekend. Shear, or strong upper winds that can impact it may not arrive in time. Presently as of Friday morning, some dry is trying to move in on the west side. What if any impact that may have is not known. Let’s keep fingers crossed it helps to weaken it.

Heavy Rain: Still lingering over Dominican Republic and Haiti with strong winds, the same for the Turks and Caicos and parts of the SE & Central Bahamas. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says, these downpours have the potential for LIFE THREATENING flooding. Please be alert and ready to move if asked. Heed the advice of local authorities. Haiti: An additional 4 – 8 inches is forecast, 12 in spots. Turks & Caicos & Bahamas: 4 – 8 inches

Strong Winds: Should be felt across much of the Turks & Caicos this morning. Hurricane force winds will move over SE & Central Bahamas today and NW Bahamas on Saturday. All of the region should have finished their preps. Dangerous storm surge will accompany Isaias.

Eastern Cuba is looking at on and off gusty tropical storm force winds with up to 1 – 2 inches of rain.

South Florida Impacts:

We are not in the cone of concern as of early Friday morning. A reminder, the cone only shows where NHC thinks the center or the eye, of Isaias may be. The outer bands will impact areas many miles away from the center.

We are under a Tropical Storm Watch, which means we could see winds over 39 mph starting sometime Saturday afternoon. The wind field of Isaias is huge. Hurricane force winds over 74 mph extend out from center to 45 miles, and tropical storm force winds over 39 mph per hour fan our from center, 205 miles. This is why So Florida is under a Tropical Storm Watch.

What to Expect:

If nothing changes with the current model runs, the center or eye of the storm should unfortunately be over the Bahamas. A REMINDER, hurricanes do not travel in a straight line, they wobble, and if it wobbles west as it nears us, we could see worse conditions.

Wind: Most likely will remain around 25 to 35 mph, but the possibility is there of tropical storm force. We could see those stronger winds arriving Saturday afternoon and subsiding Sunday.

Marine: High Surf and dangerous rip currents are likely. On the water, conditions will deteriorate Saturday morning. May improve late on Sunday depending how quickly Isaias can depart.

Rain: Should start to move in late tonight early Saturday. The National Hurricane Center suggests anywhere between 2 – 4 inches. This will largely depend on how close the eye nears us.

Because the eye of the storm may be close, NHC is thinking of adding a Storm Surge watch for the coast.

