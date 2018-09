Isaac becomes 5th hurricane of 2018 Atlantic season

ATLANTA (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Isaac has become the fifth hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.

The Miami-based center said late Sunday that Isaac was about 1305 miles (2100 kilometers) east of the Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kmh). The storm was moving west at 14 mph (22 kmh) and expected to accelerate over the next 36 hours.

11 PM Tropical Update:#Isaac becomes a hurricane with max winds of 75 mph, the 5th of the season. #Florence is quickly intensifying, remains a major threat to the eastern US Coast. More details on track & intensity, visit https://t.co/BQCTvCyZVm #flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys pic.twitter.com/z4pryBGrMt — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 10, 2018

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles (20kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 kilometers).

A westward motion is forecast to continue through the end of the week, with Isaac expected to move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea Wednesday night or Thursday. Weakening is forecast to begin by the middle of the week.

#Isaac is holding steady in strength and likely to impact the Lesser Antilles Thursday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/bv6GVT2Bc0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.