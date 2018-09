Isaac becomes 3rd tropical storm in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — A third tropical storm has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday night that Tropical Storm Isaac was centered about 1,580 miles (2,540 kilometers) east of the Windward Islands.

11 PM Tropical Update:#Isaac continues to strengthen, now with max winds of 50 mph. Forecast to become a hurricane in a day or two. #Florence continues to be a significant threat to the US East Coast. For more info, visit https://t.co/BQCTvCyZVm#flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys pic.twitter.com/J4vH5oAjma — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2018

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but officials say it is expected to become a hurricane by Monday.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds are 50 mph (85 kph) and it is moving west at 8 mph (13 kmh).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.