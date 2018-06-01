Is cockroach milk the new superfood?

(WSVN) - Researchers across the United States and Europe are working on a study to determine the benefits of, yes, cockroach milk.

According to Fox 13, scientists found that the “milk” of the Pacific beetle cockroach can produce a ton of nutrients, including protein, amino acids, fats and sugars.

In a study published by the Journal of the International Union of Crystallography, authors wrote that a single crystal of it “is estimated to contain more than three times the energy of an equivalent mass of dairy milk.”

The milk comes in the form of a yellow, pale liquid, and it’s produced in the insect’s cavity of the body where eggs are received.

Unfortunately — or fortunately — for the public, it won’t be hitting markets just yet. Fox 13 reports that scientists are still trying to determine whether the substance is actually healthy or safe for humans to consume.

