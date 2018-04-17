IRS online payment site fails on tax day

A file photo of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, DC.

Just in time for tax day: the IRS website to make payments is down.

The IRS did not have an immediate explanation for the failure. But it said on its website that its online payment system became unavailable at 2:50 A.M. ET on Tuesday.

IRS Acting Commissioner David Kautter testified during a House Oversight Hearing Tuesday that a number of systems are down at the moment and that they are working to resolve the issue.

