(WSVN) - The IRS announced that new parents and people who added new dependents to their care in 2021 may qualify for another stimulus check.

The credit is a $1,400 payment authorized under the American Rescue Plan.

Eligibility and funds are based on income and other requirements.

The payment will be included when people claim new dependents while filing 2021 taxes.

Parents are also eligible for the Child Tax Credit worth up to $3,600.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.