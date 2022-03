(WSVN) - Looking for a job? The Internal Revenue Service would like to hire 10,000 new employees.

Its an effort to help deal with the backlog of tax filings.

The IRS still has 10 million personal tax returns and four million business returns to finish processing — in addition to starting on a new tax season.

To apply, click here.

