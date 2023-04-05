(WSVN) - The Internal Revenue Service announced that they are extending the tax-filing deadlines for Americans affected by storms and tornadoes that devastated several states last week.

Arkansas and Mississippi residents now have until July 31 to file individual and business tax returns. Parts of Alabama, Georgia and California will have until Oct. 16 to file their taxes.

The IRS said they’re expecting as many as 168 million individual tax returns this year.

The full list of those eligible for Tax Relief in Disaster Situations can be found here. If you don’t live in a storm-impacted area but would also like to file for an extension, you can do so by filling out Form 4868.

The standard deadline for most Americans to file taxes is April 18.

