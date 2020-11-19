IRS: Deadline to apply for stimulus check is Nov. 21

(WSVN) - For those who have not yet received a stimulus check, the deadline to file is fast approaching.

The final deadline to file for a stimulus check is Nov. 21.

Many people have not received their payment because the Internal Revenue Service said they may not have the proper paperwork to send out payments.

To check on the status of your claim, visit their website.

